Albert Lea group aims to establish all-inclusive playground

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - A playground can be considered a top go-to destination for kids, whether it means playing on the swingset, slides, jungle gym or merry-go-round.

But for children with special needs, a playground can be overwhelming. Now, there's a group aiming to create an all-inclusive playground at an Albert Lea park.

The 'All Together' group is aiming to create a playground designed for every child to use, regardless of their abilities. Inclusive playgrounds, which are being added in more communities nationwide, including just up the road in Owatonna, are designed to stimulate not just physical health, but also social and emotional health, and can help build up senses.

As part of their presentation to the city council during Tuesday night's work session, the 'All Together' group noted the importance of the playground; research has shown that Albert Lea Schools serves over 20% and NRHEG serves 32% of students with special education services like an individual education plan (IEP). The group has studied several sites, including at Troy-Hammer and Edgewater Parks, and using a list of qualifiers, including access, safety, parking, ADA compliance, and adequate space, which could also include a 'miracle field' to be added later. (A 'miracle field' is a cushioned, rubber turf with a barrier-free surface that provides accessibility for those with special needs.)

Retired speech pathologist Mary Stapleton worked with special needs kids in Albert Lea Schools for over 30 years. She's in full support of the project, and notes the benefits the equipment would have.

"For kids with autism that have sensory issues, playgrounds can be a scary thing with the noises and textures and all that."

In addition, she believes it could draw more families to town.

"We're close enough we can bring people in too, which can help promote the economy."

The group has looked at parks as to where the playground will go. While the final site has yet to be selected, one thing is for sure.

"They're kids first, and they need to play, too."

During the city council's work session, council members expressed their support for the project, which is estimated to cost around $710,000. The group is looking into grants and other fundraising opportunities to help cover the cost.