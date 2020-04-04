Albert Lea first responders making changes

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - The duty to respond to an emergency doesn't take a day off, even during a pandemic. But the City of Albert Lea is making some changes while responding to a medical call to better protect all involved:

*When arriving to a patient's residence, a single team member will first evaluate and assess the individual prior to others assisting. This evaluation will include screening questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms.

*Emergent care and resuscitations cannot be done by providers until wearing their prescribed PPE. This may result in brief necessary delays when the team arrives as they prepare to provide care while remaining safe.

*Respiratory procedures increase the risk of exposure. As a result, we will be limiting our airway interventions when possible.

*All patients will be masked and required to keep their mask on during their transport.

*At the request of hospitals during the pandemic, family is not allowed to accompany the patient (with the exception of children). It is suggested that family members provide a contact phone number for the hospital to follow up.

*If the patient is ultimately dismissed from the emergency department, they will require someone to pick them up.

In addition, Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson says there will also be limits on who can arrive on scene first.

"The ambulance will respond, and fire will respond. Police officers in our jurisdiction will only respond if requested by EMS or firefighters for additional support."

The moves come as other area agencies are taking similar precautions.

"It's basically the guidance that all of Southeast Minnesota...if you're a patient, that's what you could expect from your services most likely."