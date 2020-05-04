Albert Lea fire results in $50K in damages

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A recreational fire led to $50,000 in damage over the weekend.
The Albert Lea Fire Department responded to 1201 Columbus Ave. on Saturday after found a garage on fire. The garage was attached to the house.
Officials said the fire was caused by hot embers from the night before that were discarded in a trash can.
No injuries were reported.
