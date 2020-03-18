Clear
Albert Lea fire officials: 1 firefighter injured after vehicle fire at Riverland

Albert Lea fire crews responded to a fire Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:49 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A fire early Wednesday morning at Riverland Community College resulted in a firefighter being taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for possible battery fume burns.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and could see fire coming from the automotive training shop at Riverland early Wednesday morning.

“One sprinkler head had activated and helped keep the fire contained to the car.  Fire crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire and ventilate the building,” fire officials said.

There was no word on the extent of the firefighter’s injuries.

Another fire in Albert Lake that was reported Tuesday night resulted in $63,000 in damage that began as a chimney fire at 208 3rd Ave. N.

Crews found the attic of the home on fire with flames coming out the back roof area.

“The home had been remodeled and extra roofs added which made the extinguishment very difficult.  Crews were able to control the fire and extinguish it after approximately 1.5 hours.  The cause of the fire was found to be the wood-burning fireplace with the chimney into the attic,” fire officials said.

