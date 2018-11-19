Clear

Albert Lea farm equipment store abruptly closes

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 1:58 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Several employees of Rueter’s Equipment in Albert Lea were abruptly laid-off Monday.
Rueter’s is a farm equipment supplier and New Holland dealership located at 77847 209th St.
Company leaders gathered employees this morning to tell them that all of their jobs were terminated due to financial reasons, according to former employees.
“Titan Machinery intended to close this location in 2016. We purchased the location with the hopes of continuing. While significant improvements were made, it was not enough to turn it into a sustainable business. We wish the best to the Albert Lea community,” the company said in a statement.
Former employees say this location had about 10 employees.

