Albert Lea facing cost cutting due to pandemic

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Last night, the city council discussed ways to save some money, since revenues are down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his city manager's report, David Todd said he's thinking about several options to deal with the budget crunch. If the city decides to keep the swimming pool closed, they could save $120,000 that way. Also, they are looking at options for voting by mail during the election, so they wouldn't have to hire as many election judges.

As for local businesses that are hurting because of the shutdown, Todd believes more relief should be on the way for them.

"We're hopeful that the federal government and the state government comes out with subsidies that help and when we learn about these things we'll pass them on your way and we'll continue to support however we can," said Todd.

The council is also considering easing liquor license fees in an attempt to help restaurants in the area.