Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea escaped prisoner sentenced to 18 more months

John Garza
John Garza

Had just four days left on his original sentence.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who couldn’t spend just four more days as a prisoner has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half behind bars.

John Anthony Garza, 39 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to escape from custody after walking away from a work crew on August 13, 2019. A search for Garza was launched involving Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Albert Lea Fire Department before he was eventually recaptured.

Authorities say Garza had four days left on his sentence when he escaped.

He was given an 18 month sentence Friday, with credit for 178 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 16°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/7

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Overnight fire in Rochester

Image

Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce

Image

Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/6

Image

Curling an option at SocialICE

Image

Three Clear Lake athlete sign NLIs

Community Events