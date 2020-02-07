Albert Lea escaped prisoner sentenced to 18 more months

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who couldn’t spend just four more days as a prisoner has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half behind bars.

John Anthony Garza, 39 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to escape from custody after walking away from a work crew on August 13, 2019. A search for Garza was launched involving Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Albert Lea Fire Department before he was eventually recaptured.

Authorities say Garza had four days left on his sentence when he escaped.

He was given an 18 month sentence Friday, with credit for 178 days already served.