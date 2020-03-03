Albert Lea duo plead not guilty to cocaine and marijuana crimes in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, iowa – Separate trials are now scheduled for two Albert Lea residents facing drug charges in Worth County.

Imer Feliciano Torres Manzano, 27, and Carissa Tariel Possehl, 19, have pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

They were arrested February 6 after Worth County sheriff’s deputies found the two in a vehicle that had gone in the ditch on 510th Street, west of Cardinal Avenue. A deputy says there was a marijuana pipe next to the front passenger tire and that led to a search of the vehicle which found cocaine, marijuana, scales, baggies, cash, and other items connected to drug dealing.

Manzano’s trial is set to start on April 1. Possehl’s trial is supposed to begin on April 29.