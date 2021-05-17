Albert Lea derailment: Around 40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea city officials said Monday that a train derailment Saturday resulted in around 40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid being spilled.

The 28-car derailment happened at 1:45 p.m. near Goose Lake in Albert Lea. Three rail tanker cars filled with the acid were breached. One of those tankers was completely emptied and the other two were half-emptied.

"The other 20,000 gallons remained in the 2 cars and has since been transferred to storage tanks at staging area. Three tankers filled with Liquid Propane Gas were also derailed. None of those tanks were breached. At this time, Union Pacific believes they will have those 3 cars up-righted and removed from the derailment site and the LP will, at some point in the future, be transferred to

semi tankers for transport," city officials said.

Beginning Monday night, workers will begin neutralizing the chemical impact on the rail right of way.

"This is approximately 25 feet on each side of the track from center. Union Pacific is in the process of working with the EPA

and the MPCA to mitigate the spill and contaminated soil and wetlands. Currently, the contractor is monitoring air quality at 4 different sites near the derailment. They, along with the MPCA, are doing soil and water samples multiple times per day," officials said.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.