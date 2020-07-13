Albert Lea council work session discusses COVID-19 plans

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea city leaders held a work session before Monday night's regular council meeting. Two big topics were discussed, how the city would use its CARES Act money and how city facilities would be rented out and still keep people safe.

"It's not very often that we get $1.4 million," said Interim City Manger Jerry Gabrielatos.

It is a big sum of money and now the city council has to figure out where to spend it. Some of the money could be going to the Freeborn County COVID-19 Relief Forgivable Loan fund. The rest could be used to deal with city expenses related to COVID-19.

"The cleaning of these places is going to be a lot more intense than it was. So you know the expense on that will be a lot greater than in the past," said Councilman Jason Howland.

City leaders also debated the rental of city facilities, including park pavillions. The question of handling liability was discussed.

"Anyone that would rent would have to sign an agreement that would indemnify the city from liability and they would have to submit that COVID preparedness plan that is now required to do pretty much anything these days," said City Attorney Kelly Martinez.

Councilman Reid Olson thinks the city should go back to renting out those spaces, saying it's up to residents to keep themselves safe.

"I say rent them out and if people are going to have parties in their backyard with 40 to 60 people, what's the difference if we let them rent out one of our facilities? Hopefully they do the right thing and keep themselves spaced out," said Olson.

That sentiment was shared by Councilman Jason Howland, who thinks Albert Lea residents will do the right thing.

"I think at some point you got to let people just use good judgement and be responsible," he said.