Albert Lea continues to grow leaps and bounds

ALBERT LEA, Minn- A new bar called Bleachers Sports bar and grill opened up in Albert Lea Thursday. This is just one of several businesses opening up in the area.

Phillip Johnson with the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency says the town is growing leaps and bounds.

"The people opened Bleachers, the people who opened Thirsty Fox all of them are from Albert Lea and these businesses have grown from within,” Johnson said. “So we are seeing a lot of people come up from within which is kind of our entrepreneurial spirit."

83- year old Lori Ashleson has lived in Albert Lea her whole life. She says she is noticing the changes.

"The blue zone project did a lot of change,” Ashleson said. “ We got a lot of things going on here. We have bike trails and different activities.

She says change can be hard for some but she is thrilled to see her hometown thriving. So what’s in store for Albert Leas future.

"There's potential for growth throughout the area we have a lot of areas to move into,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of diversity coming in.”

Johnson said it's now up to community leaders to figure out a way to retain mom and pop shops will drawing in outside business.