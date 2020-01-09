Clear

Albert Lea community says thanks to police

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day launched in 2015 as a way to recognize for all their daily sacrifices they make for their communities.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Darren Hanson started his career in law enforcement in 1994 and works as the deputy chief for the Albert Lea Police Department. He considers himself lucky to serve and is grateful for the outpouring of thanks his team received from the Albert Lea community.

"We have received some cards, notes and nice emails,” Hanson said. “When I walked in the door today someone kind of commented that it was police appreciation day and thanked me for my service. It’s not something that officers go out and think about but it is nice to be reminded."

