Albert Lea community agencies to share space

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Two leading community development groups are moving in together.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce will now both be located at 132 North Broadway Avenue. The move comes after more than a year of planing and is intended to share resources, reduce costs, and increase cooperation.

“Many resources for business owners and community members will now be within one location," says ALEDA Board President Sarah Nelson. "Organization leaders and staff will be across the hall from each other, or across the street (in the case of the CVB), rather than across town. While this will lead to better use of time and a more efficient use of resources, it’ll also naturally lead to more collaborative projects.”

The new combined office space will be open to the public on October 14.

“It has been the desire of The Chamber to be in the downtown area for several years so we can increase our visibility and access to our community," says Chamber Board Chair Tricia Dahl. "We expect that being co-located with ALEDA and across the street from the CVB is will greatly improve collaboration, particularly as we work on developing a strategic plan for the community. The timing couldn’t be better as we are actively working toward becoming a designated Main Street community.“