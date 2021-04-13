Albert Lea city council mulling over scooter proposal

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Scooter rentals are sweeping the nation, including in Rochester. Now, Albert Lea is considering bringing a similar operation to town.

During their virtually held meeting Monday night, city council members heard a presentation from Mike Butler of Bird Scooters, who has setups in locations across four continents, and are working on developing similar agreements in other smaller Minnesota communities. Butler plans to launch a 50-75 scooter operation in Albert Lea that could begin as soon as this year. The company would find a local partner to operate and maintain the service.

City manager Ian Rigg believes the scooters are consistent with the city's mission of being a recreation destination, and can be a valuable community asset.

"We call it a recreation capital, with a lot of the outdoor activities. We want to promote people being outside, as well as promote alternate transport, fun things to do, and provide people ways to get from point A to point B."

He's optimistic the scooters would lead to other alternative transportation additions, like carsharing.

"Not everything's done overnight. Everything's done incrementally, so we're hoping that this is the first step of many."

Council is hoping to form a plan and launch the scooters as soon as possible, with a memorandum of understanding expected to be discussed at their April 26 meeting.