After an act of kindness, an Albert Lea church's tabernacle went missing before it was returned

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Father Kurt Farrell of St. Theodore Catholic Church did an act of kindness for a homeless lady.

"I did get her a hotel room for the night and a few dollars for a hamburger," explained Farrell.

When the homeless lady was in the chapel, she was fascinated by the tabernacle. Farrell was concerned about the lady's fascination with it and realized she was not quite in her right mind. Father Farrell helped the woman and sent her on her way. The next day, he noticed the tabernacle was missing.

"She had probably come back during the afternoon sometime and taken the eucharist," said Farrell. "She left her phone and this cross, so I was pretty sure that this was the same woman that did this."

Farrell reported the incident to the police but it was a congregant who helped find the tabernacle.

"I was supposed to pick up a lady who always comes with us and while I was driving I see a lady with a pink jacket walking the street and holding a grocery cart," said Dolores Gutierraz, a congregant who goes to the church.

Gutierraz noticed the stolen tabernacle inside the cart.

"I turn and she's got a little box and I thought, that's what I'm looking for," explained Gutierraz. "I return and approach her."

Gutierraz was able to recover the tabernacle with just some minor damages. The church is working on getting better cameras.