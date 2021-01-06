Albert Lea church calling for prayer for the nation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - With everything happening in Washington, D.C. this afternoon, many are turning to a higher power for strength and guidance.

Throughout the day, Albert Lea Assembly of God had the doors open, so folks could stop by and say a prayer for guidance.

According to Lead Pastor Ryan Quigley, people have been stopping in throughout the day to pray for the country.

Quigley says the church leadership decided on Sunday to open op the sanctuary today, because they were concerned about what could happen today.

"We believe that prayer is vital. Prayer is of utmost importance and so here we are in this day. We saw that this day was going to come. We saw how difficult it was going to be on all sides of the fence." said Quigley.

Quigley also said you don't have to be at the church to participate, it can be as simple as prayer at home with your family.