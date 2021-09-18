Albert Lea 'Out of the Darkness' walk raises awareness for suicide prevention

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Suicide is a global phenomenon, taking and affecting the lives of 700,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea raised money Saturday for the cause.

This is the third year the church has hosted the Out of the Darkness walk raising money for research and programs aimed at preventing suicide.

“Don't be afraid to talk about it - it's not taboo anymore,” says pastor Eileen Woyen.

Teams of families and friends who've all been touched by the tragedy in one way or another marched 2 miles uptown.

Darcy Nielson, chairperson for the Out of the Darkness walk created Team Avengers after losing her cousin in 2017.

“All I ever wanted to do was make a difference in people's lives and if I can help one person or one family not go through the loss of somebody by suicide, it's been all worth it,” Nielson says.

Suicide touching the lives of so many in this community and around the world, event organizers are emphasizing the message that you are not alone.

“We want everybody to know that they are worthy, they are loved, and that they're enough. and if we can just let one person know that that is true in their life, we've made a difference,” says Woyen.

Over 200 people registered for the walk raising more than 34,000 dollars for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/