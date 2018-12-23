Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea child injured in crash

Happened Sunday morning north of the Twin Cities.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. – A child from Albert Lea is hurt in a two-vehicle collision north of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:05 am Sunday on Highway 169 in Onamia Township.
Mercedes Michelle Bain, 28 of Albert Lea, was turning to go south on 169 and pulled out in front of a southbound van driven by Joanne Kay Dahinden, 59 of Hillman. A nine-year-old passenger in Bain’s vehicle was taken to Onamia Hospital for treatment of an arm injury.

No one else was hurt. The State Patrol says all three people were wearing their seat belts.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 10°
Mild weather turns to a messy post-Christmas storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall

Image

Pine Island school threat

Image

Hazmat training

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTYeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 12-21

Image

Interest rates increasing

Image

Getting the gift of life

Image

E-Lottery tickets in Iowa

Image

GoFundMe for border wall

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events