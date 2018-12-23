Albert Lea child injured in crash

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. – A child from Albert Lea is hurt in a two-vehicle collision north of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:05 am Sunday on Highway 169 in Onamia Township.

Mercedes Michelle Bain, 28 of Albert Lea, was turning to go south on 169 and pulled out in front of a southbound van driven by Joanne Kay Dahinden, 59 of Hillman. A nine-year-old passenger in Bain’s vehicle was taken to Onamia Hospital for treatment of an arm injury.

No one else was hurt. The State Patrol says all three people were wearing their seat belts.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.