Albert Lea chamber needs public help to fund firework show

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is short $2500 short of the $19,000 they need to pay for their annual firework show.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The city of Albert Lea needs your help. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is short $2500 short of the $19,000 they need to pay for their annual firework show. Rhonda Jordal is the Executive Director for the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and says they need the community support.
"We have set up a GOFUNDME page to help pay for the show," Jordal said.

Albert Lea resident Donald Shuck says every year he gets a front row seat to the show. He says it's a holiday close to his heart and he hopes the community comes through.

"I think Albert Lea community needs to step up and help pay for these fireworks," Shuck said. " The Fireworks are for your kids and it's a way to help celebrate independence day."

Jordal says if they don't raise the rest of the money before the show they will have to continue their fundraising efforts after the holiday to pay for the display.

