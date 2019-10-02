Clear

Albert Lea car salesman accused of 2nd attempt to solicit sexual favors

A second person has come forward accusing an Albert Lea car salesman of asking for sexual favors.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 9:49 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A second person has come forward accusing an Albert Lea car salesman of asking for sexual favors.

Timothy Mann is facing charges of attempted fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and prostitution in relation to alleged incidents this summer.

The victim said on May 19 she went to get license plates from the dealership. When she went into an office, Mann allegedly had his pants and underwear down with his genitals fully exposed.

The victim claimed Mann “kept trying to get her to do something for the plates,” according to court documents.

The victim reported another incident on June 21 that she recorded on her phone while talking to Mann about her car loan.

In that exchange, Mann allegedly asked for sexual favors.

Albert Lea police reported another alleged incident in July and asked for others to come forward.

