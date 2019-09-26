Albert Lea car dealer pleads not guilty to prostitution charges

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County car dealer is pleading not guilty to soliciting prostitution.

Timothy Brian Mann, 44 of Albert Lea, was charged in July with two counts of gross misdemeanor prostitution. The Albert Lea Police Department says a woman told them that after buying a car from Mann and Mann Motors, she was late on a couple of payments and while meeting with Mann to discuss the matter he allegedly requested oral sex to work off those late payments.

Police say the woman handed over a recording of her conversation with Mann.

No trial date has been set in this matter.