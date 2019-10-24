Albert Lea car dealer pleads not guilty in second prostitution case

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A car salesman accused of asking customers for sexual favors is again pleading not guilty.

Timothy Brian Mann of Mann Motors in Albert Lea is charged with three counts of prostitution and one count of attempted 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say that in May and July, the 44-year-old Mann asked female customers for sex in exchange for dealing with an issue they had with their vehicles.

In one case the woman was late on a couple of payments and in the other she was trying to get license plates for her vehicle. In both instances, Albert Lea police say the victims recorded conversations with Mann. In one case, the victim says Mann confronted her with his genitals exposed.

Mann previously pleaded not guilty in September to two counts of prostitution. He entered not guilty pleas to 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and prostitution on Thursday. No trial date has been set in either case.