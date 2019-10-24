Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Albert Lea car dealer pleads not guilty in second prostitution case

Police say two victims recorded their conversations with him.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A car salesman accused of asking customers for sexual favors is again pleading not guilty.

Timothy Brian Mann of Mann Motors in Albert Lea is charged with three counts of prostitution and one count of attempted 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say that in May and July, the 44-year-old Mann asked female customers for sex in exchange for dealing with an issue they had with their vehicles.

In one case the woman was late on a couple of payments and in the other she was trying to get license plates for her vehicle. In both instances, Albert Lea police say the victims recorded conversations with Mann. In one case, the victim says Mann confronted her with his genitals exposed.

Mann previously pleaded not guilty in September to two counts of prostitution. He entered not guilty pleas to 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and prostitution on Thursday. No trial date has been set in either case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/25

Image

Fighting Off the Flu

Image

Mainstreet Program

Image

State of The Campus Tour

Image

Food Insecurity

Image

Prairie Island Act

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

NIACC men's basketball season preview

Community Events