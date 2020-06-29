Albert Lea car dealer pleads guilty to prostitution

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A car dealer is pleading guilty to offering customers assistance in exchange for sexual favors.

Timothy Brian Mann, 44, of Mann Motors in Albert Lea entered guilty pleas Monday to two misdemeanor counts of prostitution.

Authorities say Mann asked two female customers for sex. One case involved a woman who was late on her car payments and the other was a woman trying to get license plates for her vehicle. Albert Lea police say both victims recorded their conversations with Mann.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 19.