Albert Lea cancels a third football game

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Activities Department has now had to cancel a third varsity football contest. Last week the department announced the cancelation of the Oct. 23 matchup with Winona and the Oct. 30 game with Kasson-Mantorville.

Albert Lea Activities Director, Paul Durbahn, released a statement on Thursday that said "this was following Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidance due to an isolated health concern within our football program. We have and will continue to follow MDH guidelines as we work through the situation."

Thursday's release also noted the cancelation of a third consecutive contest this season.

"Due to the realities of our current situation, and a more clear picture of the limitations this health concern has placed on our program, we will be canceling our game scheduled for November 6th at Mankato East. This decision does not come lightly and comes with the best interest of the safety and health of our players first."

The Minnesota State High School League is operating on a shortened six-game regular season followed by two weeks of section playoffs. This means the schedule will not allow for the three games to be made up.

The next scheduled game for the Tigers is scheduled for Nov. 11 versus Faribault at Jim Gustafson Field in Albert Lea. Lower levels of games such as JV and 9A will be played as allowed.