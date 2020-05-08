Albert Lea cancels Independence Day celebrations

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – There will be no July 3rd Parade or July 4th fireworks display in Albert Lea.

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce says the annual events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, issuing the following statement:

“The safety of our members and our community is our top priority. In addition to safety, the larger response to the virus has reduced the availability of resources needed to present the parade and fireworks.”

“We want to thank our community and our local businesses for their continued support, particularly during this challenging season. And we want to reiterate that the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is still hard at work for you, making efforts to advocate for our business members, and to improve the business climate in and around Albert Lea and Freeborn County. “