Albert Lea campers raise money for Make A Wish-Foundation

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Labor Day Weekend might mean wrapping up summer at the pools, lakes, and barbecues but for a group of people in Albert Lea, it means fundraising for the Make-A-Wish foundation. For the past nine years, campers at Hickory Hills Campground have spent their holiday weekend raising money for the non-profit.

"We started out with a group of friends and the previous owners put it together in a month. We were hoping to raise a thousand dollars and we raised over 3,000 dollars. We've just done it every year as a big fundraiser out here," says Angie Hallum, one of the event organizers.

Hallum's mother and stepfather motivated her to start the tradition.

"They were very involved with Make-A-Wish in Iowa and we reached out to Make-A-Wish in Minnesota and they said go for it."

This year, around 100 people attended including Tara Yokiel who was once a Make-A-Wish recipient.

"It's awesome. It's wonderful. It's cool everyone can give back."

Throughout the fundraiser, campers participated in bean bag tournaments, auctions, and raffles.

Jennifer Burmeister and her family own the campground. She is happy event organizers host the fundraiser there.

"Honestly there's really not enough words for that. What happens here, the people that are seasonals along with our 10 recreational sites, they come, they donate, they buy everything back and 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to Make-A-Wish."

Ninety percent of the attendees have been attending since the event started including Kari Wannarka and Jena Lombard.

"It's grown substantially over the past few years. It gives these young children opportunities that they may not have in their families with difficult situations that they're dealing with," says Lombard.

Last year, $42,000 was raised. This year, the goal is to beat that.