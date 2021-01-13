Albert Lea business owner who defied orders says state is 'trespassing on our rights'

Full Statement from Lisa Hanson, owner of The Interchange in Albert Lea:

We the People, as living breathing Men and Women of Minnesota and the United States of America, are standing firm upon our unalienable rights protected by the Constitution of the United States and the state of Minnesota. What Mr. Walz, Mr. Eillison, along with the department of health at state and local levels, the liquor board, city councils, county boards, are doing, is trespassing on our rights. They are not only in violation of the oath of office they each took, they are committing a multitude of crimes against We the People, including domestic terrorism, a violation of the USA Patriot Act of 2001. We are prepared to, and have obtained assistance of counsel to address these crimes and violations of our rights.

Legislators, Governors, health departments, Attorney Generals, were never given authority to control the behavior of the People as we read in the US Supreme court decision, "All laws, rules and practices which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void." Marbury -v Madison Elected and/or appointed officials simply do not have the authority to rule make. "Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule making or legislation which would abrogate them." - Miranda v. Arizona

Standing upon our unalienable rights that are supported by Supreme Court rulings, we invite all businesses to open and resume operations as normal. We also advise any government official, that if they interfere with any of our unalienable, Constitutional rights, or retaliate against, we will seek remedy in both professional and private capacities.