Albert Lea business owner found guilty of breaking COVID safety rules

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County restaurant owner has been found guilty of breaking Governor Walz’ COVID safety rules.

Melissa Lynn Hanson, 57 of Hayward, was convicted Thursday after a three-day trial of six misdemeanor counts of violating emergency powers orders. Hanson was arrested after law enforcement said she opened her business, The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, in December 2020 and January 2021 despite Governor Walz ordering businesses closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Hanson has been ordered to spend 90 days in the Freeborn County Jail and pay a $1,000 fine.