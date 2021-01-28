Albert Lea business fined over plans for a big event on Friday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County business has been fined $9,000 after the Minnesota Attorney General's Office claimed it was threatening to violate COVID-19 safety rules.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's office says a district court judge is fining The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro $3,000 a day for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The AG’s Office says it’s for publicizing a Friday event that would violate current Executive Order 21-01, which, among other requirements, mandates that bars, restaurants, and performance venues close for indoor, on-premises consumption of food and beverages by 10 pm and requires that restaurants only admit dine-in customers with reservations.

“It’s sad to see an establishment with so little concern for the health of its customers, employees, and community,” says Ellison. “More than 2,500 households in Freeborn County alone have been hurt by the deadly COVID-19 virus — and as the number continues to rise, this establishment keeps breaking the law and the executive orders that are designed to prevent suffering and death. I will not hesitate to continue to use all the tools I have to keep Minnesotans safe.”

The AG’s Office says the judge has also converted a temporary restraining order against The Interchange into a temporary injunction that requires the business to “fully comply with any and all current and future executive orders relevant to bars and restaurants for the duration of the State’s litigation against it.”