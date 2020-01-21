Clear
Albert Lea boys upset rival Austin

The Tigers grab a huge victory over the Packers.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

AUSTIN, Minnesota - The Albert Lea Tigers boy's basketball team picked up arguably their biggest win of the season Tuesday, upsetting rival Austin 72-71 in Spam Town. 

Albert Lea will next face Faribault Friday. Austin will next face Winona Thursday.

