Albert Lea boys' cross country heading to state after a 40 year hiatus

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One local cross country team is heading to state for the first time in four decades.

The goal was to get to the state tournament and now the plan is to win it all.

"It's really amazing that we could achieve the goal of going to state. It's been a while for Albert Lea. And it's not just one person. It's the whole team, even the JV squad. To be able to push each other every day and have people to run with and encourage each other and just cheer each other on really, really gives you a boost of energy and a boost of morale," says junior Gavin Hanke.

"Everybody crossed the finish line and we were all just kind of standing around wondering did we make it, did we make it. Then one of the assistant coaches came by and she said you made it to state! It was so surreal. Everyone was jumping around, smiling," says junior Patrick Holcomb.

The Albert Lea boys' cross country team is heading back to state for the first time in 40 years.

The Tigers definitely put in the work to get there, practicing throughout the summer and putting in extra time this fall.

The runners say the comradery on this team is unmated and the friendships are forever.

"When I finish a race in cross country, the first thing people do is look behind them and shake their hand and congratulate them, even if they did lose or did win, which I thought was amazing," says Gavin.

The team will race on Saturday at 2:30 at St. Olaf College.