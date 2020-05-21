Albert Lea biker sentenced for threat after collision

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A biker accused of smashing a car window is getting probation.

A plea deal saw Matthew David Block 37 of Albert Lea, plead guilty to threats of violence after he was initially charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Albert Lea police say a vehicle hit Block on August 30, 2019, and Block then threatened the driver and smashed his window with a hatchet-shaped tool.

Investigators say various hatchets and knives were found in Block’s backpack.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.