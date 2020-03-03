Albert Lea biker pleads guilty to threats after collision

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A biker is pleading guilty to threatening a driver after a traffic accident.

Matthew David Block, 37 of Albert Lea, was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident on August 30, 2019, in Albert Lea. Police say a driver on Elizabeth Street was turning onto Bridge Avenue when he collided with Block.

According to court documents, Block threatened the driver and then smashed his window with a hatchet-shaped tool. Police say various hatchets and knives were found in a backpack belonging to Block.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to threats of violence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 21.