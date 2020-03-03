Clear

Albert Lea biker pleads guilty to threats after collision

Matthew Block
Matthew Block

Police say he hit a car window with a hatchet-like tool.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 2:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A biker is pleading guilty to threatening a driver after a traffic accident.

Matthew David Block, 37 of Albert Lea, was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident on August 30, 2019, in Albert Lea. Police say a driver on Elizabeth Street was turning onto Bridge Avenue when he collided with Block.

According to court documents, Block threatened the driver and then smashed his window with a hatchet-shaped tool. Police say various hatchets and knives were found in a backpack belonging to Block.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to threats of violence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Presidential Primary today

Image

Scooters possibly making returning to Rochester

Image

What voting will decide today

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation is back in the forecast

Image

Monday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Sean Weather 3/2 2

Image

NIACC bond vote tomorrow

Image

Economic boom in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events