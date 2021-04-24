Albert Lea barber finds success in becoming an author

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - From the south side of Chicago - to southeastern Minnesota, a local barber is proving he can overcome obstacles and fulfill his dreams.

Relocating to Minneapolis from Chicago, Rashi Dildy was used to the big city life and wanted a change.

He went to school to become an English teacher, but his life took a different turn.

Knowing he wanted to build a name for himself, moving to Albert Lea was the perfect decision. It was there he opened up Ra's Supreme Clientele.

Cutting hair is one of his passions. He's been doing it since age 13.

Dildy offers one piece of advice. “The best advice I could probably give anybody is just keep going, don't quit. Whatever it is you got a passion for just do it - but don't quit.”

Now he is following another passion. It started as a short story for his son 10 years ago.

Now, he's written and published his first book, ‘Meet Me at the Barbershop Part 1,’ the fictional story of a barber - loosely based on his own life.

“Some days I sit and think about it, and you know, I'll shed a happy tear every now and again just thinking about all the blessings I have now 'cause being from the south side of Chicago, I never envisioned any of this,” Dildy explains.

Although he says owning a business during the pandemic wasn't easy, it allowed him more time to put work into his other passions.

“Writing is my passion, cutting hair is my passion, fatherhood is my passion, and I get to do all three all the time. Those are the three things that consume my days every day,” he says.

Dildy will be holding a book release event where he will be signing books and discussing the material at Ra's Supreme Clientele in Albert Lea on May 8th.

‘Meet Me at the Barbershop Part 1’ is the first of the five-part series and can be purchased online or in stores like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and more.