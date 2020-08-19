Albert Lea auto dealer sentenced for asking customers for sex

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A car dealer who asked customers for sex in exchange for assistance is sentenced.

Timothy Brian Mann, 45, of Mann Motors in Albert Lea pleaded guilty to prostitution and attempted 5th degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of asking two female customers for sex, one in exchange for help with late car payments and the other for license plates to her vehicle.

Albert Lea police say both victims recorded their conversations with Mann.

On Wednesday, Mann was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,400 in fines.