Albert Lea authorities ID remains of man found while evacuating apartment complex during active shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities in Albert Lea have identified the remains of a body that was found while officers evacuated an apartment complex during an active shooter situation.

Police said Wednesday that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer ID's the body as 75-year-old Thomas Ernest Shevland.

"To date, the cause of death is undetermined; pending lab results. No suspected foul play; apparent natural causes. No direct correlation with the BCA active shooter investigation," police said.

The body was found Nov. 29 during an evacuation and a standoff where three people shot. Devin Weiland, 21, is facing three charges of attempted murder in relation to the incident.