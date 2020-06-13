Albert Lea attic fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An attic fire caused extensive damage to an Albert Lea Home Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 400 block of Crescent Driver as Albert Lea firefighters and police were called around 3:22 pm about smoke coming from the vents of a home. Crews got to the scene to find everyone had gotten out of the residence and that rafters near the bathroom fan on the north side of the attic were burning, along with some insulation.

Firefighters put out the flames and removed burned materials.

The homeowner told authorities she could smell something burning but had assumed it was the City Transfer station burning the brush pile because she couldn’t see any smoke inside her house. It was a roofing company arriving to do some repairs from the last storm that notice smoke coming from the roof vents and called 911.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage. No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunctions in the bathroom fan installed in the ceiling.