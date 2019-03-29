Clear
Albert Lea area schools named best in the nation

The district is being honored for its music education program.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Albert Lea Area School district is being recoginized as one of the best in the nation when it comes to their music program.
The district is a "Best Communities For Music Education" recipient, chosen by the NAMM Foundation.

Out of more than 600 school districts across the country, Albert Lea Schools received the award.

I've always just loved singing,”said Marissa Vogt.
She’s a high school student Marissa Vogt is just one of many students pursuing her passion for music in Albert Lea and she plans to continue singing even after she graduates.
From choir to band and orchestra, kids have their fair share of options when it comes to fine arts classes.
That's what helped the district earn recognition from the national association of music merchants foundation.
According to the foundation, the BCME award has helped schools maintain and often increase funding for their music programs.

