Albert Lea area schools shift to universal mask policy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - As of September 13, Albert Lea Area schools shifted to universal masking for all staff and students K-12.

The school board held a meeting last night to revisit the issue.

The superintendent says universal masking will remain in place until the Freeborn County COVID daily case rate per 100,000 people drops below 150 for seven consecutive days. The numbers will be measured by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

If the Freeborn County COVID daily rate rises above 150 for seven consecutive days after the mandate has been lifted, the district will resume universal masking for students and staff.

Freeborn County Public Health director, Sue Yost, emphasizes the importance of mask-wearing.

“It's just really beneficial for everybody to wear a mask so that they can stay in school and help to protect those that are not able to wear a mask because of medical reasons or have lowered immune systems,” she explains.

Yost adds those under the age of 12 being ineligible for the vaccine are at increased risk.

“So it's important to really do all that we can do to prevent those that cannot get vaccinated from getting the disease, by wearing masks and helping to protect them as much as possible,” she urges.

In a statement the Albert Lea school board says in part, "The sooner our community comes together and reduces our COVID spread, the quicker we can get back to a less disruptive environment."

Albert Lea Area school's superintendent will provide regular updates to the school board regarding the school district's efforts to stop the spread.