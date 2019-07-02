Clear

Albert Lea announces 4 finalists for city manager position

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 10:23 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 10:25 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city of Albert Lea has chosen four applicants to interview for the city manager position.
Interviews are scheduled for July 17-18.

The city released the following information Tuesday on the candidates:
· Willie Morales – most recently served as the Town Administrator for the Town of Northfield, Massachusetts, where he was employed for one year. Prior to that, he was the Town Administrator for the Town of Monterey & Sandisfield, Massachusetts, for one year, and a City Management Intern for the City of Hudson, Iowa, for two years. Mr. Morales holds a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies and a master’s degree in Public Policy.

· Brent Clark – most recently served as the Assistant City Administrator/City Administrator for the City of Grand Island, Nebraska, where he was employed for four months. Prior to that, he was the City Administrator/Planning & Zoning Administrator for the City of Broken Bow, Nebraska, for nearly four years, and the City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Dakota City, Nebraska for three and a half years. Mr. Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration.

· David Todd – currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Pine Island, Minnesota, where he has been employed for four years. Prior to that, he was the City Administrator for the City of Lanesboro, Minnesota, for two years, and a Police Sergeant/Patrol Supervisor for the City of Maryville, Missouri, for eleven years. Mr. Todd holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, with a minor in Criminal Justice, and a master’s degree in Public Administration.

· Adam Thompson – is currently employed by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry as the Director of Economic Development where he has been serving for over one year. Prior to that, he was the Community Development Coordinator & Airport Director for the City of Muscatine, Iowa, for nearly five years, and the Brownfields Program Coordinator for the City of Coralville, Iowa, for over one year. Mr. Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a master’s degree in Urban & Regional Planning.

