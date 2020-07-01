Albert Lea anglers make a miraculous catch

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Anglers often dream of catching a trophy fish but what about something with a higher sentimental value?

Elliott Flatten is a YouTuber from Albert Lea. He and his father, along with one of his friends recently went on a fishing trip they won’t soon forget after making a catch that rarely happens – if ever.

“My grandpa, he died several years ago and I started this YouTube thing up a couple of years ago, but he never got the chance to really see it and it really bums me out because I know how much of an avid outdoorsman he was.”

Being an outdoorsman runs in the Flatten family bloodline. Elliott says his grandpa sends them signs that he is watching over them, but none quite as noticeable as a recent trip to the Mississippi River.

“My dad was out fishing on this certain fishing spot and he had my Grandpa Larry’s rod,” Flatten said. “He actually got it caught in the trolling motor and it ripped it out of the boat and he lost it.”

A week later, Elliott, his father, and friend Joey went back to the same spot. Joey hooked what he suspected to be a fish but there wasn’t any fight on the other end of the line.

“He’s like, ‘I think it’s probably a boot.’ That’d be his luck and (we) get it up and sure as heck, it was my grandpa’s rod that my dad had lost the week before.”

As the years have gone by, Elliott’s father has stayed in contact with his grandpa’s friends who happened to be fishing a short distance away.

“They had actually been dragging weights across trying to snag it and they never caught it,” Flatten said. “Right as Joey hooked it, they were driving by and he pulled it out of the water and he was freaking out like ‘I got it, we got the rod!’”

Flatten says it was a once in a lifetime catch and that he’s certain there’s always someone watching from above.

“Those things just don’t happen. It really just makes you think about he’s still out there. These are the signs that he throws to let us know that he sure is watching us. I hope he’s up there enjoying what we’re doing. It’s just a great thing.”

Flatten said the spot where they retrieved the rod from was 100 yards away from where they dumped his grandfather’s ashes after he passed away.

