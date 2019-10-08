Clear
BREAKING NEWS Woman stabbed while protecting children in Rochester Full Story

Albert Lea and Freeborn County planning for future

There will be more future opportunities for public input.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, local businesses and other stakeholders gave their input to Ady Advantage consults about what they think think the area is doing well, what could improve, and what what they would like to see for the area's economic future.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Albert Lea - Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau are working on a joint 5-year economic development strategic plan.

The process is currently in phase 2 of 12. There will be more future opportunities for public input. A final report on the plan will be ready December 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Attraction: Fright at the Farm

Image

Trump to visit Minneapolis - who pays?

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Forestry Field Day

Image

Economic Strategic Development Plan

Image

Kindness in Chalk Day

Image

Flu Season Is Here

Image

New fire trucks dedicated to fallen firefighters

Image

Rochester Warming Center

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events