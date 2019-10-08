Albert Lea and Freeborn County planning for future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, local businesses and other stakeholders gave their input to Ady Advantage consults about what they think think the area is doing well, what could improve, and what what they would like to see for the area's economic future.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Albert Lea - Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau are working on a joint 5-year economic development strategic plan.

The process is currently in phase 2 of 12. There will be more future opportunities for public input. A final report on the plan will be ready December 17.