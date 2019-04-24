Albert Lea Turns To Program For Revitalization

Becky Johnson owns Between Friends Boutique in the heart of downtown Albert Lea.

“I love the location,” said Johnson.

She moved her business to the area two years ago so she could be in the middle of the hustle and bustle.

“Once the cityscape happened, I knew I wanted to be downtown,” said Johnson.

When she heard the news that community leaders were looking to draw in more mom and pop shops she immediately thought this was a good venture. She says sustaining business can be challenging because the foot traffic just isn’t there.

"I think we need to see more retail in this area so there is more of a reason for people to come and shop," said Johnson.

Jerry Gabrielatos is the Assistant City Manager. He says people like Johnson are why the city wants to join the Minnesota Main Street Program. Monday the Albert Lea City council allocated $20,000 to the Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce for the revitalization program. The program has helped a number of cities in Minnesota such as Red Wing and Owatonna. Gabrielatos says this program will help Albert Lea in economic growth.

"One of the things they are gonna be doing is identifying retailers and restaurants that we would want to bring to our downtown area and see if we can determine good sites for that place to go," said Gabrielatos.

The money the Chambers is getting will go towards a joining fee and meeting the program criteria.

This includes a development committee, marketing strategies, and staffing.

"I think this can only be good for the community," said Johnson.