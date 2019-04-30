Clear

Albert Lea Tobacco 21 Ordinance starts Wednesday

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Starting Wednesday, you will have to be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco products in the city of Albert Lea.

Back in March, the Albert Lea City council passed an ordinance prohibiting tobacco sales to anyone under the age of 21 years old. The goal of this ordinance is to crack down on underage tobacco use.

Glenda Erickson is the manager of Casey’s General Store in Albert Lea. She says vape pens are a huge part of sales and she has mixed feelings about the new change.

Read more on the tobacco ordinances in southern Minnesota here. 

“I would say they come in to purchase the pens and then they would get some pizza or something to drink,” said Erickson. "If they don't come in here to even get the e-cigarettes then why would they even come in here in the first place?”

A similar ordinance has been passed in Austin and Olmsted County. Austin’s went into effect earlier this month. Olmsted County’s ordinance will start on July 1st.

