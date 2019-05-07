Albert Lea School District Approves Boundary Shifts

School is almost out for summer break but the Albert Lea School District is already planning for the next school year. Monday evening the Albert Lea School board voted unanimously on boundary shifts. Some students going into kindergarten through third grade that go to Silbey Elementary School will now attend Lakeview Elementary. This will impact students North of County Road 46 West from Broadway & Main to the western boundary of the school district.

Belinda Krysan has two kids that attend Sibley. She made sure to attend Monday’s meeting and says she was disappointed by the outcome.

“These people were voted in by us the community members,” said Krysan. “I felt like they did not bring what we proposed forward to be our voice.”

Krysan says she is now tasked with breaking the news to her daughter.

"well I think they will struggle at first it will be a big change but we will continue to be supportive and just walk the steps with them,” said Krysan.