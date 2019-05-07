Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' Rochester murder trial Full Story

Albert Lea School District Approves Boundary Shifts

This will impact students North of County Road 46 West from Broadway & Main to the western boundary of the school district.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

School is almost out for summer break but the Albert Lea School District is already planning for the next school year. Monday evening the Albert Lea School board voted unanimously on boundary shifts. Some students going into kindergarten through third grade that go to Silbey Elementary School will now attend Lakeview Elementary. This will impact students North of County Road 46 West from Broadway & Main to the western boundary of the school district.

Belinda Krysan has two kids that attend Sibley. She made sure to attend Monday’s meeting and says she was disappointed by the outcome.

“These people were voted in by us the community members,” said Krysan. “I felt like they did not bring what we proposed forward to be our voice.”

Krysan says she is now tasked with breaking the news to her daughter.

"well I think they will struggle at first it will be a big change but we will continue to be supportive and just walk the steps with them,” said Krysan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mock Car Crash

Image

Presidential hopefuls make a stop in Iowa

Image

Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' murder trial

Image

City leaders in Rochester talk about resources for homeless

Image

City leaders take a walk to learn about accessiblity

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/7

Image

Boundary changes in Albert Lea School District

Image

I-90 construction project

Image

Weiss trial: Jurors continue to deliberate after reaching impasse

Image

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Community Events