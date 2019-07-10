Albert Lea Public Library needs community input

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Every few years the Albert Lea Public Library puts together a strategic plan to shape the direction of the library.

Annice Sevett is the Assistant Library Director for the library and says community input is important to their future.

“Every three years we update our strategic plan and this year we are starting with a community survey to get community input,” Sevett said. “ We really want to tailor what the library does to what the community wants from us.”

Brother Soul and Ares Busall make a trip to the library at least twice a week with their mom.

The brothers are homeschooled and for them, the library is a safe place for them to explore and be themselves.

"We get to meet new friends,” Soul Busall said. “We mostly play around with legos and maybe read a few books."

Sevett says they are hoping to find new ways to keep families engaged on a daily basis.

“We have some science activities and some art activities we have a lot of stem-based programming,” Sevett said.

Mom Serenity Wolff says the library plays a big role with her son's curriculum. She plans on filling out a survey to share her thoughts on how the library can expand.

"I would like to see more activities throughout the day and year,” Wolff said. “ I would like to see a variety of topics about different people from different backgrounds and different cultures."

You can pick up a survey at the library or fill one out online. You have until July 26.

The library will take the information they get from the survey and put a plan together to present to the Albert Lea City Council in December. If approved the plan will start to take shape in January