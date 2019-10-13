Clear

Albert Lea Police need your help in identifying woman

Albert Lea Police believe she may be involved in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Albert Lea area during the first week of September.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Police need your help in identifying a woman.

The Albert Lea Police Department believe she may be involved in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Albert Lea area during the first week of September.

She apparently used residents identification to cash checks worth several thousand dollars.

The woman has the name "KAYLA" tattooed on the top of her left wrist. She also appears to have a tattoo of a bracelet on her right wrist.

Police say the woman is also possible wearing wigs.

She was driving a black Ford F-150 XLT at the time of the incidents.

If you know or can identify her, you're asked to contact Albert Lea Police.

