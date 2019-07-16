Clear
Man apprehended after reported shotgun threat at Albert Lea business

Police say he intended to threaten a supervisor.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 5:05 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man was taken into custody after police responded to a report of someone bringing a gun to a business.

The Albert Lea Police Department says it was called just before 1 p.m. Tuesday about a 37-year-old former employee of Lou-Rich returning to the premises with a shotgun and intending to threaten a supervisor.

Police say the suspect, Phillip Jonathan Martinez, had been dismissed from employment Tuesday morning, returned, and then left the scene before police arrived.

Officers say they located Martinez at his home in the 1000 block of Fountain Street W and apprehended him without harm to himself or others.

“Luckily nobody was injured," says Lou-Rich CFO Steve Tufte. "Moving forward we are going to be reevaluating our security at the door.”

