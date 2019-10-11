Albert Lea PD asking for public's help to ID wanted woman in connection to numerous break-ins

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities are looking to identify a woman who may be involved in numerous vehicle break-ins that resulted in cashing checks worth several thousand dollars.

Police said Friday the female has “Kayla” tattooed on the top of her left wrist and appears to have a tattoo of a bracelet on her right wrist.

She is possibly wearing a wig, police said. She was driving a 2018-2019 Ford F-150 XLT black in color at the time of the incidents.

If you know or can identify the female, please contact the Lt. Jeff Strom at 507-377-5254.