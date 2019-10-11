Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea PD asking for public's help to ID wanted woman in connection to numerous break-ins

Photo courtesy Albert Lea Police Department

Authorities are looking to identify a woman who may be involved in numerous vehicle break-ins that resulted in cashing checks worth several thousand dollars.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 1:44 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities are looking to identify a woman who may be involved in numerous vehicle break-ins that resulted in cashing checks worth several thousand dollars.

Police said Friday the female has “Kayla” tattooed on the top of her left wrist and appears to have a tattoo of a bracelet on her right wrist.

She is possibly wearing a wig, police said. She was driving a 2018-2019 Ford F-150 XLT black in color at the time of the incidents.

If you know or can identify the female, please contact the Lt. Jeff Strom at 507-377-5254.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events