Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Lea Nursing Facility Reports Another Case of Legionnaires'

This isn’t the first time the skilled nursing facility has seen a case.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-A resident at the St. John’s Lutheran Community tested positive for Legionnaires disease last Wednesday.

The disease is bacterial pneumonia that is typically spread by inhaling the aerosols from the water containing Legionella bacteria.
People over the age of 50 and or with a weakened immune system are at high risk for the disease. If not treated then it can be deadly for some.

This isn’t the first time the skilled nursing facility has seen a case.

Scot Spates runs the St. Johns community says they had five cases reported on their property this past summer.

“We have hired a consulting firm.” Said Spates. “Things that our consultant is recommending is that we put a treatment system at the water mains in order to assure that this never happens again."

So, what does this mean for the residents of Albert Lea?

Albert Lea City Manager Chad Adams says resident don't need to worry.

“The public is not at risk. we are continuously taking precaution throughout the entire year. We do a regular sampling of our water to make sure it’s safe,”

He added that this is an isolated case but they are working closing the Minnesota Department of Health to make sure they have added the right chemical to flush out the bacteria.

The cause of the case is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Image

Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Image

A proposed law in Iowa could increase organ donation

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Image

City hosts 3rd Annual DMC Summit

Image

Court rules chalking tires is unconstitutional

Image

Certification training offered for youth mental health first aid

Image

Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Image

Potentially deadly bacteria found in water sample taken from local nursing home

Image

A Litter Bit Better gets ready to start in Rochester

Community Events