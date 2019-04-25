Albert Lea Nursing Facility Reports Another Case of Legionnaires'

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-A resident at the St. John’s Lutheran Community tested positive for Legionnaires disease last Wednesday.

The disease is bacterial pneumonia that is typically spread by inhaling the aerosols from the water containing Legionella bacteria.

People over the age of 50 and or with a weakened immune system are at high risk for the disease. If not treated then it can be deadly for some.

This isn’t the first time the skilled nursing facility has seen a case.

Scot Spates runs the St. Johns community says they had five cases reported on their property this past summer.

“We have hired a consulting firm.” Said Spates. “Things that our consultant is recommending is that we put a treatment system at the water mains in order to assure that this never happens again."

So, what does this mean for the residents of Albert Lea?

Albert Lea City Manager Chad Adams says resident don't need to worry.

“The public is not at risk. we are continuously taking precaution throughout the entire year. We do a regular sampling of our water to make sure it’s safe,”

He added that this is an isolated case but they are working closing the Minnesota Department of Health to make sure they have added the right chemical to flush out the bacteria.

The cause of the case is still under investigation.